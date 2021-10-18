WESTERLY — Brandon Tallardy of Westerly topped the field in the Run for the Pumpkins 5K trail race on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Tallardy finished with a time of 20:45 on the 3.1-mile course. Kaya West of Westerly was the first female runner across the line, placing second in 25:37.
Lucy Walker, 11, of Narragansett was third in 25:54. Kurt Walker of Narragansett was fourth in 25:55.
Other local finishers in the top 10 were Cali West, Westerly (fifth, 26:12), Sofia Cillino, Westerly (sixth, 26:14), Mia Woycik (seventh, 27:17), Dylan Tallardy, Westerly (eighth, 28:44), Rebecca Anderson, Bradford (ninth, 28:48) and Allyson Faubert, Westerly (10th, 28:52).
The race, which is hosted by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and the Westerly Recreation Department, had 39 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
