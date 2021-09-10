WESTERLY — Jake Serra and Erin Hub were the top finishers in the 34th annual Charlie Stavros Memorial on the Beach Run at Westerly Town Beach on Friday.
Serra, 17, of Bradford crossed the finish line in 17:00.4, well ahead of second-place finisher Nick Cozzolino of Westerly (17:21.9).
Hub, 26, of Groton finished in 20:10.6, which was 11th overall.
Other top local men's finishers were Jeff Walker, Westerly, third (17:53.8); Nick Alge, Hopkinton, fourth (18:04.6); Jake Delicato, sixth (18:46.3); Joseph Murdock, Westerly, eighth (19:39.2); Greg West Jr., Westerly, ninth (19:47.3); Justin Pearce, North Stonington, 12th (21:26.3); and Thomas Olendorf, Mystic, 14th (21:46.6).
Top local female finishers included Sofia Cillino, Westerly, 20th overall (23:12.8); Alana Olendorf, Mystic, 24th (24:22.2); Virginia Royce, Westerly, 26th (24:27.8); Kaelie Kennedy, Westerly, 29th (24:57.6); Mia Woycik, Westerly, 31st (25:15.1); Carol Ann Gray, Pawcatuck, 34th (25:57.0); and Eilis McLaughlin, Westerly, 35th (26:45.8).
The race had 63 finishers.
The event honors Westerly Track & Athletic Club member Charlie Stavros, who died during a road race in Westerly in May 1993.
— Ken Sorensen
