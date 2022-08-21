NORTH STONINGTON — Teddy Nosiku, 23, placed first overall in the Run the Village 5K on Saturday, completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:33.
The first female to finish was 27-year-old Erin Hub, in 21:35, which was sixth overall.
Rounding out the top 10 males were Nick Alge (18:14), Matt Sweeney (18:56), Nathan Cherenzia (19:49), Lee Dumaliang (20:22), Michael Marino (22:20), Kurt Ogren (22:29), Victor Rivera (22:42), Mo Sezlak (22:51) and Keith Loveland (23:28).
Rounding out the top 10 females were Shannon McBride (23:09.0), Sophie Zichichi (24:00), Jodi Harvey (24:04), Shelly Rivera (25:14), Erin Sodhi (25:29), Jillian Wilczek (25:48), Tracy Drozynski (26:40), Katherine Bazinet (26:53) and Zoea Browne (27:12).
The race, hosted by Chikumbuso and held at the North Stonington Grange, attracted 107 finishers. It honors the memory of Colburn Graves, a longtime resident of North Stonington and an ardent runner. Graves died in April after a short illness.
— Ken Sorensen
