WESTERLY — Nick Alge of Hopkinton finished first in the 35th annual Charlie Stavros Memorial On the Beach Run on Wednesday.
Alge completed the 3-mile course in 17:30. Westerly's Jeff Walker was second (17:43) and Eric Ciocca, of Northampton, Massachusetts, was third (18:31).
Heather Alge of Hopkinton was the first female runner across the line, placing 14th in 22:24. Carol Ann Gray of Pawcatuck was 22nd (24:33), and Meriden Alge was 23rd (25:27).
The event, which is conducted by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club, had 54 finishers.
The event honors Westerly Track & Athletic Club member Charlie Stavros, who died during a road race in Westerly in May 1993. The race was previously known as the Low Tide Beach but was renamed in his honor.
— Keith Kimberlin
