WESTERLY — A Newport man topped the field in the inaugural Grills Trail Race on Saturday at Grills Preserve.
Ben Quattromani completed the 10-mile course in 1:08:54. Adrian Massie of Newport was second in 1:10:21.
Westerly's Jeff Walker was the top local finisher with a time of 1:10:26.
Kassandra Spitler of Middletown was the top female finisher, placing sixth in 1:16:38. Sarah Parker of North Stonington was the top local female finisher, finishing 22nd in 1:45:30.
The next four local male finishers were Nick Alge, Hopkinton (fifth, 1:15:36), Jonathan Hammett, Charlestown (seventh, 1:19:41), Kevin Murphy, Pawcatuck (11th, 1:30:01) and Justin Pearce, North Stonington (16th, 1:35:07).
The next four local female finishers were Carol Ann Gray, Pawcatuck (25th, 1:56:29), Lisa Menard-Manlove, Ashaway (31st, 2:09:14), Cheryl Konsavitch, North Stonington (32nd, 2:12:18) and Lori Umphlett, North Stonington (34th, 2:23:37).
The event is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club. Proceeds benefited the club's youth programs and youth running, including a scholarship program.
— Keith Kimberlin
