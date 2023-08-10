WESTERLY — Jake Serra of Badford and Erin vonHousen of Westerly were the top male and female finishers in the 28th running of the Westerly Track and Athletic Club’s Bottone Mile on Wednesday.
Serra repeated as champion, finishing first overall in 4:38 while vonHousen was the first female finisher, 13th overall, in 5:23.
Following Serra across the finish line in second through fifth overall were Adrian Masse of Newport (4:42); Tom Bousquet of Westerly (4:56); Matt Sweeney of Westerly (5:02) and Maruti Kolluru of Middletown (5:07).
Brady deCastro of Stonington was sixth (5:47) with Jonathan Heideman of Norwich, Conn in seventh (5:09) and Jared Peltier of Hope Valley in eighth (5:09).
Simon Manlove of Ashaway (5:10) and Camron Eidam of Charlestown (5:12) rounded out the Top 10.
Finishing second through fifth in the women’s division included Shara Delene Bousquet of Westerly (15th overall, 5:27); Beth Blendell of Middletown (18th overall, 5:34); Cali West of Westerly (24th overall, 5:56) and Meriden Alge of Hopkinton (26th overall, 6:07).
Rounding out the Top 10 female finishers were Kyla Peltier of Hope Valley (6th female, 29th overall, 6:27); Grace Steere of West Kingston (7th, 30th, 6:28); Carissa Browne of North Stonington (8th, 33rd, 6:48); Karleisa Johnson of North Stonington (9th, 36th, 6:58) and Lidia Taber of Ashaway (10th, 40th, 7:13).
There were 104 total finishers in the mile race.
In the final 1/3 mile children’s run, the top three boys were Jayce Marshall (2:31), William Clarke (2:41) and James Fiore (2:44).
The top three girls were Lyla Johnson (2:21), Eden Browne (2:21) and Addie Browne (2:26).
There were 26 finishers in the children’s run.
The race honors Nick Bottone Jr, a local running competitor, official and announcer and his father, Nick Bottone Sr., an avid golfer and former champion at Winnapaug Country Club.
