WESTERLY — Dave Goodrich topped the field in the first race of the 47th season of the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday.
Goodrich completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:13 followed by Jeff Walker (18:33) and Paul Dzurec (18:55).
The top three female finishes were Carol Ann Gray (25:54), Heather Alge (25:43) and Christine Hutchison (27:27).
In the children's one-third mile race, the first three boys were Luke West (2:00), Max Morrone (2:16) and Owen Legett (2:20). The top three girls were Stella Capalbo (2:04), Rachel Swiszcz (2:14) and Keira O'Neill (2:34).
The event had 72 adult participants and 15 children.
The Fun Run takes place each Wednesday through Aug. 3 and starts on Atlantic Avenue near the Pleasant View Inn in Misquamicut. The children's race starts at 6 p.m. followed by the adult race. Registration is required once for the season and it is free.
The Fun Run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
