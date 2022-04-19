BOSTON — Steven deCastro, of Pawcatuck, was the top local finisher in Monday's Boston Marathon.
He completed the 26.2-mile course in 2:56.17 and finished 2,367th.
Other local finishers were James Wilcox, Wyoming, (3:24:09; 8,838th), Jim Tiernan, Pawtauck (3:31.17, 10,830th), Eileen Lassek, Westerly (3:33:00, 11,243rd), Thomas Krysil, Mystic (3:50:20, 15,531st), Anni Rodgers, Mystic (3:59:50, 17,364th), Michael Allen, Stonington, (3:59:58, 17,385th), Patrick Wyllie, Ashaway (4:03:50, 17,939th), Mark Roberts, Pawcatuck (4:11:14, 18,966th) and Amby Burfoot, Mystic (4:51:00, 22,520th).
— Keith Kimberlin
