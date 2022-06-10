WESTERLY — Nick Alge was the first runner across the finish line in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run weekly event.
Alge covered the 3.1-mile course in 18:41. The next two male finishers were Thomas McLaughlin (18:56) and Tom Bousquet (18:58).
The top three female finishers were Natalia Ryan (26:13), Lucy Whipple (27:13) and Olivia Roy (27:55).
In the ⅓-mile children's race, Stella Capalbo finished first in 2:01. The next two girls were Josie Hawkins (2:25) and Natalie Martin (2:26).
The top three boys were Noah Leitz (22:14), Colin O'Neill (2:17) and Max Morrone (2:17).
The Fun Run takes place each Wednesday through Aug. 3 and starts on Collins Avenue near the back parking lot of the Pleasant View Inn in Misquamicut. The children's race starts at 6 p.m. followed by the adult race. Registration is required once for the season and it is free.
The Fun Run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
