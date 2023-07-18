Orange, Conn. - Stonington had its run end in the state tournament end on Monday with a 12-6 loss to District 5 champion Bristol in the championship round at Robert F. Stankye Memorial Field at Old Tavern Road Park in Orange, Conn.
Sara Slitt had a big day at the plate for Stonington with a pair of home runs out of the park. Slitt, who scored three runs, had a solo home run in the first along with a two-run shot in the second.
Michaela Miner scored two runs, stole two bases and doubled, Whitney Friend added two hits and Madison Harvey doubled for Stonington. Sarah Previty took the loss in the circle.
Bristol broke things open with seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Winning pitcher Meredith Creamer scored three runs along with Azaria Rochester.
Bristol advances to the Eastern Regionals from July 20-27 in Orange.
Stonington advances to the championship round with a 23-4 victory over Terryville/Plymouth in four innings in the losers bracket final.
Slitt (2 hits, 2 runs) reached base safely in all four of her at-bats as Stonington scored six runs in the first and exploded for 14 runs in the second.'
Miner finished with two hits and scored four runs while Shay Deary had two hits and scored two runs.
Also, Valentina Currigan, Shelby Mayo, Kate Ruenzel, Harvey and Friend all scored two runs.
Miner picked up the win - throwing the first three innings - with Slitt finishing things up in the fourth.
