STONINGTON — Stonington High's Una Schaffer didn't exactly grow up rowing. Now, she couldn't imagine the past few years without it.
"One of my best friend's brothers did crew. Before that I had never heard of it," she said. "I didn't know what it was. I signed up at the end of eighth grade and immediately fell in love with it."
The senior said it was the team as much as the sport that attracted her.
"The Stonington crew team is built on some of the most amazing and hardworking people," Schaffer said. "I felt so welcome. I had done other sports. But the coach was mean or I didn't like the sport. With crew, it was somewhere where I was welcome. I could really be myself."
Most of the rowing at Stonington is done nine to a boat. The coxswain sits in the stern and provides commands and communicates with the eight rowers. The coxswain also steers with the tiller, a wire connected to the rudder.
The rower closest to the coxswain is the No. 8 rower and is responsible for setting the stroke or pace for the other rowers. The two rowers farthest from the coxswain are in seats No. 1 and No. 2. The play a role in steering, too.
The remaining five seats in the middle of the boat are known as the "powerhouse" or "engine room."
"You want the strong rowers there because they move the boat," Schaffer said. "We try to take our strokes at the same time. It's hard work. Your body is tired. But when the other girls are cheering you on and the coxswain is screaming, all that fades away. After you race, you have to take a moment."
The team will race several varsity boats and sometimes a novice boat during competitions. Home races take place on the Mystic River near Mystic Seaport.
Schaffer has been in every seat but the coxswain's. She prefers to be in the powerhouse. Depending on the course and the conditions, races usually last five to six minutes.
She was hoping for a good season before the conronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.
"We were disappointed. I have been looking to my senior year for so long," Schaffer said. "The team and our coaches are so amazing. We've continued to do different things. We are still together, we are still working out, we are still a team."
Schaffer still misses some things.
"I miss being on the Mystic River," she said. "We live in such a beautiful place. I miss racing. I think we really would have had a chance at medalling [at the state championships]."
Schaffer will be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall and she hopes to be a teacher.
She said it has been difficult missing out on the typical senior year traditions.
"At first I was really disappointed. I've been looking forward to this year for so long," Schaffer said. "But the school is working so hard to help with that. They are doing everything they can. I still feel like a senior."
What advice would she give an incoming freshman to Stonington High?
"I would tell them to enjoy every moment because it goes by so quick," Schaffer said. "The pain is worth it. At the end of the day you will be proud of yourself and have a sense of accomplishment. Have fun and be an active part of the team."
