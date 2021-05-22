GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boys boat closed its season with a narrow win against Glastonbury on the Connecticut River Saturday.
Stonington posted a time of 4:44.30 on the 1,500-meter course. Glastonbury finished in 4:44.99.
Those in the boat were coxswain Jack Perkins, George Rodgers, Owen Phelan, Aidan Rath, Patrick Obrey, Adam Rajab, Mahmoud Salha, Jack Ryan and Will Fauerbach.
"All the boys crews had great races to cap off the season. They were able to see the hard work they’ve invested pay off with some tight finishes. I’m so proud of my first varsity 8+ for an undefeated season," Stonington boys coach Sally Machin said in a news release from the team. "Even more importantly, I’m proud of the whole team for the effort they put in to their training and technique and the support they’ve shown each other this spring.”
Stonington won four of the six races on the day.
The girls junior varsity eight boat was first in 5:49.24, and the boys junior varsity boat won in 5:12.86. The girls novice eight boat was first with a 6:12.9.
The girls varsity eight boat finished third in 5:24.90.
"I’m thrilled for the team to race so well against programs that are much bigger than ours. We definitely punch above our weight. Kudos to our kids," girls coach John Thornell said. "Their hard work and dedication paid off. We would have liked a couple more W's this season, but are also happy to be racing again and happy with the progress we made against very reputable programs. We’re already looking forward to next year.”
The competition ended the season for the Bears. The Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association is not conducting a state championship this season due to the pandemic.
— Keith Kimberlin
