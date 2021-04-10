STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls boats won all three of their crew races Saturday morning against Valley Regional.
The Stonington girls varsity 8-plus boat finished with a time of 5:59.7 on the 1,500-meter Mystic River course to take first.
Those in the boat were coxswain Maria Martuscello, Brooke Vickerman, Anne Drago, Sofia Greene, Eleanor Gross, Madeline Bosse, Olivia Fustini, Rachel DiCessare and Hailey Main.
The girls varsity 4-plus boat of coxswain Maria Martuscello, Brooke Vickerman, Lily Haghpassand, Eileen Ackley and Harley Dyer finished first with a time of 6:24.5.
The girls novice 8-plus boat of coxswain Mia Bottone, Cate Statchen, Sydney Plant, Molly Olson, Emory Anderson, Jenny Middleton, Presley Smith, Porter Rodriguez and Molly Kulick won the 1,000-meter race in 3:23.4.
"After months of virtual training on Zoom, we're thrilled to be racing again," Stonington girls coach John Thornell said.
Valley Regional won both boys races — the mixed 8-plus and the varsity 4-plus. Stonington's novice group rowed in the mixed race.
Stonington next hosts East Lyme on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
