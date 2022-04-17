WORCESTER, Mass. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boat finished first in the Tabor-Simsbury Invite on Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday.
Public and private rowing programs from New England participated in the event.
Those in the Stonington winning boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Eileen Ackley, Emory Anderson, Cate Statchen and Anne Drago.
Boston Latin was second, East Lyme third and Shrewsburgy fourth. The race covered the 1,500 meters in rough waters and a stiff headwind.
“The novice girls did well in a mixed event with novice, third-varsity crews. They were the fastest novice crew in the event and even beat a third-varsity crew,” girls coach John Thornell said in a press release from the team. “The varsity girls continue to improve and build momentum. The highlight of the day was the first varsity boat winning their event.”
The girls second varsity eight placed third and the 3V, 4V, novice eight finished third.
Stonington's first varsity eight boys boat finished sixth and the second varsity eight was fourth.
Stonington will next host East Lyme on April 23.
— Keith Kimberlin
