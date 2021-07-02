WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch once again topped the field in the Tom McCoy Fun Run Wednesday night.
Reisch completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:29. He has been the top finisher in four of the five weekly races.
Dave Goodrich was second in 18:29 and Jeff Walker was third in 19:09.
Shara Bousquet was the first female runner across the line in 20:41. She has been first in four of the five races. Lucy Walker was second in 23:16 and Sofia Cillino was third in 23:44.
In the ⅓-mile kids race, Nico Capalbo was the first boy in 1:58 followed by Elliot Bellows Vitterito (2:18) and Max Morrone (2:28).
Stella Capalbo was the first girl in 2:06 followed by Sage Caraher (2:29) and Skye McCabe (2:52).
The event had 67 participants.
The event is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Runners must check in on Collins Avenue before the race.
— Keith Kimberlin
