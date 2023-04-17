WESTERLY — Westerly's Matthew Walker topped the field in the 42nd annual Clamdigger 5-mile road race on Sunday.
Walker completed the course in 26:23. Andrew Lepage, of Morrisonville, N.Y., placed second among the field of 87 finishers in 27:48.
Linda Spooner, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, was the first female runner across the line placing 14th overall in 32:37. Kathleen Johnston of Bradford was 18th in 36:13.
The next five local male finishers were Jeff Walker, Westerly (third, 29:18), Matt Sweeney, Westerly (fourth, 31:00), Nick Alge, Hopkinton (fifth, 31:05), Tommy Bousquet, Westerly (seventh, 31:21) and Justin Pearce, North Stonington (ninth, 31:46).
The next five local female finishers were Sophie Zichichi, North Stonington (25th, 37:51), Heather Alge, Hopkinton (33rd, 39:30), Kelly Powers, Westerly (42nd, 41:44), Gintare Gerheim-Prendergast, Westerly (43rd, 41:50) and Carol Ann Gray, Pawcatuck (44th, 42:13).
The event also included a 3.1-mile road race.
Colton Orr of North Kingstown was the top runner in the field of 172 runners in that race with a time of 17:38. Jonny Eckel of Westerly was second in 17:56 i
Lucy Stowe of North Kingstown was the top female runner placing fourth overall in 19:14. Meriden Alge of Hopkinton was the top local female finisher placing 14th in 21:52.
The next five local male finishers were Jeff Roy, Stonington (sixth, 20:15), Sean McEnerney, Westerly (17th, 22:37), Luke West, Westerly (20th, 22:49), Brandan Allamby, Wyoming (32nd, 23:46) and Scotty Prendergast, Westerly (56th, 27:30).
The next five local female finishers were Jessica Mastrandrea, Westerly (15th, 21:59), Emily Lynch, Hope Valley (24th, 23:24), Claire Leatham, Wyoming (41st, 25:14), Teri West, Westerly (53rd, 27:06) and Lucy Whipple, Mystic (60th, 28:02).
The event, which is conducted by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club, attracted a record 280 finishers including 172 in the 3.1-mile race, 86 in the 5-mile race and 21 in a children's beach run.
The event begins and ends at the Westerly Town Beach on Atlantic Avenue.
— Keith Kimberlin
