NEW SHOREHAM — Westerly's Matthew Walker finished first in the Shad Bloom 10K trail race on Saturday.
Walker completed the 6.2-mile race in 35:28. Adrian Massie of Newport was second in 37:17. Nick Alge of Hopkinton finished sixth (40:43), and Jeff Walker of Westerly was seventh (40:49).
The top local female finisher was Heather Alge of Hopkinton (54:45), who was 41st. Carol Ann Gray placed 54th in 56:35.
Those rounding out the top 10 local male finishers were Justin Pearce, North Stonington (15th, 45:47); Nick Coggeshall, Hope Valley (17th, 46:26); Kevin Murphy, Westerly (26th, 49:57); Paul Collette, Pawcatuck (29th, 51:11); Paul Gray, Pawcatuck (45th, 55:26); John Foster, Mystic (52nd, 56:30); and Cassidy Flynn, Stonington (89th, 1:03.36).
Other local female finishers were Kristin Foster, Mystic (84th, 1:01:21); Lauren Coggeshall, Hope Valley (99th, 1:06:18); Lisa Menard-Manlove, Ashaway (114th, 1:09:46); Betty-Lou Goodwin, Charlestown (121st, 1:12:31); and Sophia Flynn, Stonington (144th, 1:25:38).
The race had 158 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
