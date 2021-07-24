NARRAGANSETT — Nick Celico was glad to have the Blessing of the Fleet Road Race back to full speed this year.
Especially at the finish line.
The Westerly native won the 49th edition of the Narragansett 10-mile race on Friday night after its one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the first title in several attempts for Celico and it meant a lot.
“I never thought I'd have this moment,” Celico said. “This is awesome. This is what people dream of.”
Nearly 2,000 people registered for the return of the in-person race. There was a so-called virtual race last year to keep the spirit of the race and the fundraising efforts of the Narragansett Lions Club alive during the pandemic.
The club initially announced that this year's race would also be virtual, but made the decision in May to bring back the in-person version. Runners signed up in droves.
“We were panicking a little bit because the website said virtual for the longest time,” Celico said. “I got a text from one of my buddies saying it was back on.”
Celico graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2019 and has stayed sharp as a runner even without college competition.
As the road race circuit has ramped back up this spring and summer, Celico has been running well. He won the Arnold Mills Road Race in Cumberland on July 5, which set the stage for the Blessing of the Fleet.
“After Arnold Mills, I knew I might have a shot at this,” Celico said.
A lead pack emerged before the turn onto Ocean Road and the second mile marker. A group of seven remained together past Scarborough State Beach before Celico and fellow Bishop Hendricken graduate Aidan Tierney broke away around the five-mile mark on Route 108.
“When we hit 108, it goes up and it can really hurt people,” Celico said. “If you're in the lead, people burn out. But we really picked it up and started hammering. That set the rhythm. Aidan Tierney was with me and was just doing a workout. He got me through eight miles and then was like, 'Ok I'm going to ease back.' He really helped me a lot. So thank you to him.”
When Tierney dropped off, it left Celico alone, and he stayed there for the final two-plus miles.
“I was just thinking, 'Get to the line,'” he said. “It was starting to hurt then.”
Celico finished in 51 minutes, 12 seconds, the best winning time in the race in a number of years. The unusually cool weather helped make it fast, and Celico took full advantage.
“I did some math after Arnold Mills and thought maybe I could break 52,” he said. “Today was perfect conditions. You couldn't ask for anything better. The sky was the limit today. I just wanted to have fun.”
John Riley of Quincy, Massachusetts, took second in 51:31. Two-time defending champ Brian Doyle finished third in 51:35. Former La Salle star Jeanne Mack was the top female finisher in 56:16.
