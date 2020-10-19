WESTERLY — Westerly's Nick Celico was the top local finisher in the Wahaneeta Trails 5K road race on Saturday at the Wahaneeta Preserve.
Celico covered the 3.1-mile course in 20:33, good for third place. Brian Coyne, of Manchester, Connecticut, won the race in 19:43.
Peyton Pietraszka, a 12-year-old from Westerly, was the top local female runner placing 19th in 28:02. Erin Hub, of Groton, was the first female runner across the line in 25:33, good for 13th place.
The next four local male finishers were Jeff Walker (Westerly, ninth, 21:33), Nick Alge (Hopkinton, 10th, 22:15), Andrew Pietraszka (Westerly, 12th, 24:46) and Thaddeus Yates (Pawcatuck, 17th, 27:36).
The next four local female finishers were Sheilia Beattie (Westerly, 25th, 30:17), Kaelie Kennedy (Westerly, 29th, 30:38), Danielle Yates (Pawcatuck, 32nd, 31:19) and Heather Alge (Hopkinton, 35th, 32:19).
The event, which was sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club, had 74 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
