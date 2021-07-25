NARRAGANSETT — Westerly's Keith McAteer finished fourth in the 49th edition of the Blessing of the Fleet Road Race on Friday.
McAteer covered the 10-mile course in 51:50. Westerly's Nick Celico won the race in 51:12.
The event had 1,453 finishers.
Rhys Hammond, of Stonington, placed 11th in 55:06. Matthew Devillers, of Mystic, was 12th in 55:18.
Katherine Irgens, of Mystic, was the top local female finisher placing 83rd in 1:01:16. Susan Hammond, of Stonington, was 246th in 1:13:37.
Other local male runners in the top 50 were Bryce Kelley, Hope Valley (24th, 56:29), Jake Serra, Westerly (28th, 56:47) and Nick Cozzolino, Westerly (34th, 57:10).
Local male finishers in the next 50 were Matt Pelletier, Hope Valley (52nd, 58:21), Luke Gillett, Wyoming (76th, 1:00:13), Dan Nimiroski, Hope Valley (79th, 1:00:31), Finn Weeden, Charlestown (81st, 1:01:04) and Jeff Walker, Westerly (84th, 1:01:42).
Local male finishers in the next 100 were Jonathan Hammett, Charlestown (130th, 1:06:20), Justin Corcoran, Charlestown (132nd, 1:06:39), Kyle Keefe, Hope Valley (133rd, 1:06:43), Simon Manlove, Ashaway (161st, 1:08:32), Jack Wilbur, Charlestown (166th, 1:08:44), C.J. Elwell, Charlestown (184th, 1:09:30), Kyle Ackroyd (186th, 1:09:32 and Sullivan Cummins, Carolina (187th, 1:09:36).
Local female runners in the top 500 were Abby Cole, Hopkinton (257th, 1:13:59), Alexa Allard, Westerly (287th, 1:15:40), Margaret Pierson, Mystic (326th, 1:17:28), Heather Alge, Hopkinton (406th, 1:20:25), Samantha Boardman, Bradford (438th, 1:21:27), Amy Arruda, Stonington (454th, 1:22:04) and Andrea Vuono, Westerly, (464th, 1:22:29).
— Keith Kimberlin
