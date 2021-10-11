WESTERLY — Andrew McCann of Westerly placed third in the Hartford Marathon on Saturday.
McCann completed the 26.2 mile course in 2:24:05.
Several other local runners also placed in the top 600 of the 1,325 finishers.
Eileen Lassek of Westerly finished 222nd in 3:34:03. Jim Tiernan of Pawcatuck was 223rd in 3:34:06. Mystic's Pam Dolan placed 438th in 3:55:16 and Sarah Parker of North Stonington was 519th in 4:02:16. Karian Vanderburgh of Mystic was 529th in 4:03.18. Paul Weigel of Mystic finished 581st in 4:09:39.
In the half marathon, Westerly's Keith McAteer placed sixth in 1:09.
Several other runners placed in the top 500 of the 2,429 finishers.
Stonington's Peter Knight was 68th in 1:28:43. Mystic's David Humber was 247th in 1:43:00. Westerly's Jennifer Lutz was 305th in 1:45:05. North Stonington's Craig Munzer placed 430th in 1:49:59.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.