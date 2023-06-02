WESTERLY — Matthew Walker was the first runner across the line in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday.
Walker covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:36. It was the first fun run of the summer as the event begins its 48th year.
Jake Serra was second (17:06) and Dalton Atchison third (17:20),
Meridan Alge was the first female runner in 22:00 followed by Amanda Quinones (22:44) and Shara Bosquet (23:00).
The top three boys in the ⅓-mile children's race were Luke West (1:50), Max Morrone (2:04) and Nathan Urbowicz (2:20).
The top three girls were Nora O'Grady (2:53), Haley Bousquet (3:12) and Eloise Wells (3:22).
The event had 60 finishers.
The fun run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday with the children's race at 6 p.m. followed by the 5K.
The event is free, but registration is required once a season. Check-in is on Collins Avenue. The series concludes Aug. 2 this summer.
— Keith Kimberlin
