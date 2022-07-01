WESTERLY — Jeff Walker and Shelly Rivera were the top 5K finishers during Week 5 of the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run Series on Wednesday in Misquamicut.
Walker was first overall, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 18:29. Jonny Eckel was second (18:57) and Owen McLaughlin took third (19:04).
Rivera was the top female, crossing the line in 23:45. Heather Alge placed second (24:07) and Maya Cutforth was third (24:51).
Stella Capalbo was the winner of the ⅓-mile children's race, finishing in 2:01. Sarah Hutchison (2:15) and Sage Caraher (2:18) rounded out the top three girls.
The top three boys were Tyler Cormier (2:02), Max Morrone (2:10) and Martin Pascale (2:15).
The Fun Run takes place each Wednesday through Aug. 3 and starts on Collins Avenue near the back parking lot of the Pleasant View Inn. The children's race starts at 6 p.m. followed by the adult race. Pre-registration is required once for the season and it is free. Participants must check in each week at the registration table.
The Fun Run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Ken Sorensen
