WESTERLY — Jeff Walker topped the field in the weekly Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday.
Walker covered the 3.1-mile course in 18:33. Jonny Eckel was second (18:51) and Tom McLaughlin third (18:51).
The top three female finishers were Heather Alge (24:00), Carol Ann Gray (25:00) and Lucy Whipple (26:51).
Luke West was first in the ⅓-mile kids run in 1:58. The next two boys were Tyler Cormier (2:13) and Tanner Mason (2:15). The top three girls were Rachel Swiszcz (2:14), Skye McCabe (2:31) and Keira O'Neill (2:40).
The Fun Run takes place each Wednesday through Aug. 3 and starts on Collins Avenue near the back parking lot of the Pleasant View Inn in Misquamicut. The children's race starts at 6 p.m. followed by the adult race. Registration is required once for the season and it is free.
The Fun Run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
