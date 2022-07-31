NARRAGANSETT — Ben Drezek raced up Route 108 with a widening lead, hearing applause from walkers as he passed them.
“You’re so fast!” one woman yelled. “You’re so much faster than me.”
She was not the only one thinking that.
In his first career Blessing of the Fleet Road Race, the Cumberland native took gold and established a new course record in the process. His time of 49 minutes, 28 seconds in the 50th anniversary edition broke a 17-year-old mark.
“I’m ecstatic,” Drezek said. “That was a huge win, huge for my confidence. I’ve never run this race before. I never thought I was ready to tackle the longer distance yet. This year, I kind of came in just with the expectation of run hard and see what happens. It worked out. I couldn’t be happier.”
The milestone race drew 2,112 runners and 466 walkers, a return to the more typical size field after the COVID cancellation in 2020 and the first race back in 2021.
Behind Drezek, Hunter Marion of Baldwinsville, Massachusetts, took second and defending champion Nick Celico was third. Ross MacAndrew of East Greenwich and Andrew McCann of Westerly rounded out the top five. Mackenzie Doyle was the top female finisher.
Vintage hot and humid weather accompanied the anniversary celebration, but it didn’t slow down Drezek. The former Cumberland High School All-State and UMass-Lowell standout broke out with a group of six runners before the second mile.
The group shrank to four and then three, before Drezek steadily pulled further away. By the fifth mile, his lead was nearly a minute. As he looked back on the turn onto Route 108, he could only catch a passing glimpse of the chase pack.
Even with a comfortable lead, Drezek didn’t slow his pace. He finished with a cushion of one minute, 27 seconds.
“Around the halfway mark, I knew I had a pretty good lead,” he said. “I just tried to stay focused and keep the pace going. I knew I had the base from my training. That last mile, it’s in your instinct to go as hard as you can to the finish. I hit the nine-mile mark and just took off.”
With his UMass-Lowell career complete, Drezek has joined Tracksmith Running. He won Cumberland’s Arnold Mills Road Race earlier this month and has been successful in other road races. Surprisingly, he had never run the Blessing of the Fleet, its 10-mile distance not the best fit for him.
“I haven’t actually run the course before, but I’ve been down here many times — going on runs or going to the beach,” Drezek said. “Typical Rhode Islander. But this was my first time running the full course. I had no idea where I was going so it’s a good thing they had the two cars in front of me.”
Even if he hadn’t been at the head of the pack, he would have enjoyed himself. He was high-fiving kids at water stops on Avice Street and rubbing a gnome for good luck in the home stretch.
“Great atmosphere, great crowd,” Drezek said. “People were giving me high fives. There was a gnome on a cone and they were like, ‘Rub the gnome!’ and I was like, sure why not. Great environment. And being from Rhode Island, it makes me proud that everyone’s out here enjoying it.”
Doyle won the women’s title in 57:31. She is also a UMass-Lowell runner, making it a sweep for the Riverhawks. Marion, the second-place finisher, competes for UMass-Lowell, as well.
Jeanne Mack of Brooklyn, last year’s champion, was the second female finisher. Lily Robinson of Amherst, Massachusetts, Ewa Zaborowska of Somerville, Massachusetts and Janelle Solviletti of Medford, Massachusetts closed the top five.
Jack Gordon of Narragansett won the 10-Mile Walk for the second straight year. Joseph Clossick of Narragansett was second, Maryann Crellin of Saunderstown was third, Raylene Worthington of Wakefield took fourth and Mark Zullo of Wakefield finished fifth.
Former race director Charlie McGinnis returned as the official starter to commemorate the 50th anniversary. McGinnis won the first Blessing of the Fleet Road Race in 1972.
