WESTERLY — Jake Serra finished first in the Tom McCoy Family Fun run on June 21.
Serra completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:41. Jared Dybas was second (18:57) and Nick Alge third (19:29).
Sophie Zichichi was the top female finisher in 21:31 followed by Megan Hutchison (22:05) and Kate Johnston (22:06).
In the ⅓-mile children's race, Luke West tied the course record his older brother, Greg West, established in 2019 with a time of 1:48. He was followed by Tanner Mason (2:14) and Troy Decesare (2:16).
Stella Pascale won the girls race in 2:29 followed by Caroline Leggett (2:31) and Emilia Vetelino (2:39).
The event had 113 finishers.
The fun run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday, with the children's race at 6 p.m. followed by the 5K.
The event is free, but registration is required once per season. Check-in is on Collins Avenue. The series concludes Aug. 2 this summer.
— Keith Kimberlin
