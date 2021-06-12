WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch finished first in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday.
Reisch completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:48. Matthew Walker was second (16:58) and Tom Bousquet third (18:44).
Shara Bousquet was the first female runner in 20:52 followed by Lucy Walker (22:14) and Cali West (23:15).
In the ⅓-mile kids race, Luke West was the first boy in 2:03 followed by Owen Leggett (2:25) and Lucas Zabroski (2:33).
Stella Capalbo was the first girl in 2:05 followed by Megan Hutchison (2:09) and Sage Caraher (2:49.
The event had 58 participants.
The event is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Runners must check in on Collins Avenue before the race.
— Keith Kimberlin
