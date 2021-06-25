WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch finished first in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run Wednesday.
Reisch completed the 3.1-mile course in 15:48. Greg West Jr. was second in 18:41 and Tom Bousquet placed third in 19:21.
Shara Bousquet was the first female runner across the line in 19:04. Cali West was second (21:50) and Heather Alge third (22:41).
Nico Capalbo was the first finisher in the 1/3-mile kids run with a time of 1:57. Luke West was the second boy (2:12) and Max Morrone was third (2:28).
Stella Capalbo was the first girl (1:58), Sage Caraher second (2:28) and Ainsley Urbowicz third (2:32).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.