WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch once again topped the field in the weekly Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday.
Reisch completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:09. Reisch won nine of the 10 races in the summer series.
He was followed by Tim Champlin (16:25) and Jeff Walker (18:15).
Shara Bousquet was the first female finisher in 20:26. Sofia Cillino (22:36) was second and Heather Alge (23:10) third.
Nico Capalbo was first across the line in the ⅓-mile children's race in a time of 2:00. He was followed by Owen Leggett (2:32) and Miles Reubelt (2:40) in the boys race. Capalbo was first in eight of the 10 races.
Stella Capalbo was the first girl finisher with a time of 2:03. Caroline Leggett (2:54) was next followed by Avery Poole (3:15). Capalbo won nine of the 10 girls races.
The event had 36 finishers on a rainy day. It was the final fun run of the summer series, which is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
