WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch won the 5K for the third straight week Wednesday in the Tom McCoy Family Run Run Series in Misquamicut.
Reisch turned in a time of 16:27. Reisch has won five of the six weeks of the race.
Brandy LeClair won the female division in 19:02, her first Fun Run victory of the summer and the best women's time of the series this season.
Matthew Walker (18:13) was the second male across the line, followed by Jeff Walker (18:48).
Shara Bousquet (21:51) was second among females. Lucy Walker (22:19) was third.
In the children's ⅓-mile, Nico Capalbo won the boys division for the fourth straight week, finishing in 1:59. He was followed by Luke West (2:12) and Noah Leitz (2:20).
Stella Capalbo won the girls race for the fifth consecutive time, in 2:00. Avery Homan (2:18) was second, and Sage Caraher (2:23) was third.
— Ken Sorensen
