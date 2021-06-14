EAST LYME — Hopkinton's Nick Alge was the top local finisher in the Niantic Bay 10K on Friday, placing eighth.
Alge finished with a time of 37:36 on the 6.2-mile course. West Hartford's Tommy O'Gorman topped the field of 129 finishers with a time of 33:50.
Hopkinton's Heather Alge was the first local female finisher, placing 43rd in 49:11.
Westerly's Jeff Walker was 11th in 38:16.
Other local finishers in the top 50 were Jeffrey Vuono, Westerly (15th, 40:38); Jeff Anderson, Mystic (20th, 41:58); Sean McEnerney, Westerly (37th, 47:24); Paul Gray, Pawcatuck (53rd, 51:11); Georgia Panagopoulos, Westerly (68th, 55:17); Jan McLaughlin, Westerly (77th, 58:05); Kimberly Cleary, Carolina (120th, 1:14:33); and Hal Crimm, Stonington (129th, 1:28:01).
— Keith Kimberlin
