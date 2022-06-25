WESTERLY —Nick Alge and Heather Alge were the top finishers in Week 4 of the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday in Misquamicut.
Nick Alge placed first overall, covering the 3-1-mile route in 18:22. He was followed by Tyler Faubert (18:33) and Jonny Eckel (18:57).
Heather Alge was the first female to cross the line, in 23:53. Carol Ann Gray was second (24:45), and Lucy Whipple and Elsa McGee tied for third (25:55).
Luke West won the ⅓-mile kids run, finishing in 1:54. Tyler Cormier (2:08) was second, and Noah Leitz (2:09) was third. The top three girls were Rachel Swiszcz (2:27), Lydia Lease (2:44) and Molly Dzurec (2:44).
The Fun Run takes place each Wednesday through Aug. 3 and starts on Collins Avenue near the back parking lot of the Pleasant View Inn. The children's race starts at 6 p.m. followed by the adult race. Pre-registration is required once for the season and it is free. Participants must check in each week at the registration table.
The Fun Run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Ken Sorensen
