GROTON — Mystic's Kaiden Chandler finished fourth in the Tour de Noank 5K road race on Saturday.
Chandler completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:02. Nolan Kus of Jackson, N.J., was first across the line in 17:33.
Mystic's Carly Zingus was the first female runner, placing 15th overall in 22:13.
The next four local male finishers among the 199 runners were Mark Maliniak, Mystic (fifth, 19:39), Paul Weigle, Mystic (16th, 22:34), Kevin Power, Mystic (22nd, 23:59) and Keegan Chandler, Mystic (26th, 24:18).
The next four local female finishers were Alana Olendorf, Mystic (20th, 23:51), Tatiana Kuzmowycz, Mystic (21st, 23:59), Kathryn Barnes, Mystic (23rd, 24:00) and Aleisha Bozin, Mystic (28th, 24:24).
— Keith Kimberlin
