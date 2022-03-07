STONINGTON — Dylan McGuire of Preston topped the field in the Kelley's Pace Hare Hop 5K road race on Sunday.
McGuire covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:48. Linda Spooner of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, was the top female finisher, placing 10th overall in 19:26.
Carson Riley of Mystic was the top local male finisher among the field of 153 runners. He placed second in 16:51.
The top local female finisher was Hayley Snyder of Mystic (16th, 21:12).
The next four local male finishers were Jeff Walker, Westerly (fourth, 18:00), Caleb Dittmar, Mystic (seventh, 18:47), Mike Fauerbach, Stonington (17th, 21:07) and Victor Rivera, Mystic (24th, 22:18).
The next four local female finishers were Jennifer Massengale, Mystic (21st, 22:03), Sarah Parker, North Stonington (29th, 23:29), Shelly Rivera, Mystic (31st, 23:35) and Zoe Zopp, Mystic (32nd, 23:43).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.