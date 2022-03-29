GROTON — Preston's Dylan McGuire topped the field in the Mystic Irish 5K on Saturday.
McGuire completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:42. Carson Riley of Mystic was second in 16:47.
Laura Asbury of Ledyard was the first female finisher, placing 10th in 20:28.
The next four local male finishers were Thomas Forde, Mystic (fifth, 17:343); Joshua Cave, Mystic (seventh, 18:20); Sean Power, Mystic (eighth, 18:54); and Kevin Halter, Stonington (ninth, 19:11).
The top five local female finishers were Alana Olendorf, Mystic (24th, 22:55); Shelly Rivera, Mystic (28th, 23:10); Aleisha Bozin, Mystic (33rd, 23:56); and Melanie Diamanti, Pawcatuck (46th, 24:59).
The event had 312 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
