WESTERLY — Westerly's Keith McAteer topped the field in the 33rd annual Stavros Memorial On the Beach Run on Tuesday night.
McAteer, 22, covered the 3.1-mile course in 18:12. Jake Serra, 16, also of Westerly, was second in 18:15.
Groton's Erin Hub, 25, was the first female runner across the line, placing 12th in 20:51. Thirteen-year-old Cali West of Westerly was the next female runner, placing 14th in 21:35.
Rounding out the top five male finishers were Jeff Walker, Westerly, third, 18:16; Alex Olendorf, Mystic, 18:17; and Nick Cozzolino, Westerly, 18:27.
The next three female finishers were Lucy Walker, Narragansett, 22:30; Hayley Snyder, Mystic, 24:13; and Alana Olendorf, Mystic, 23:02.
The event, which is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club, had 56 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
