WESTERLY — Timothy Champlin of Narragansett and Ava Criniti of Lexington, Mass., were the top finishers in the Bottone Mile on Wednesday in Misquamicut.
The 20-year-old Champlin was first overall in 4:25.9. Criniti, 16, was the first female, 18th overall, in 5:21.0.
Top local male finishers included Matthew Walker of Westerly (second overall, 4:33.0); Jake Serra of Bradford (third, 4:35.2); Nicholas Cozzolino of Westerly (sixth, 4:47.1); Tommy Bousquet of Westerly (ninth, 5:06.03); Steven deCastro of Pawcatuck (12th, 5:12.5); Nick Alge of Hopkinton (13th, 5:14.7); Jonny Eckel of Westerly (14th, 5:15.6); Jeff Walker of Westerly (17th, 5:22.3); Joshua Cave of Mystic (19th, 5:24.6); and Aaron Tallardy of Westerly (20th, 5:25.7).
Top local female finishers included Kaya West of Westerly (second female, 18th overall, 5:23.4); Shara Delene Bousquet of Westerly (third female, 22nd overall, 5:34.4); Sofia Cillino of Westerly (seventh female, 30th overall, 6:25.2); and Mia Woycik of Westerly (eighth female, 34th overall, 6:44.9).
The race started and ended near the Fun Run course. There were 80 finishers.
In the final ⅓-mile children's run of the season, the top three boys were Elliot Bellows Vitterito (2:19), Colin O'Neill (2:29) and Nathan Urbowicz/Jack Santa (2:32). The top three girls were Ainsley Urbowicz (2:23), Caroline Leggett (2:53) and Keira O'Neill (3:01).
— Ken Sorensen
