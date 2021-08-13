Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.