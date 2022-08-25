STONINGTON — Christopher Helminski and Rebecca Snelson were the top finishers in the Battle of Stonington 5K in Stonington Borough on Tuesday.
Helminski, 28, of Mystic, won the 3.1-mile race — two laps around the borough — in 15:40. Snelson, 29, of East Lyme, was the top female in 18:13, which was good for seventh overall.
Other top local males were Ryan Gruczka of Stonington (second overall, 15:58), Matthew Devillers of Mystic (fourth, 16:49), Jeff Walker of Westerly (sixth, 17:40); Matt Sweeney of Westerly (ninth, 18:20), Kaiden Chandler of Mystic (12th, 19:05), Mark Malinink of Mystic (13th, 19:12), Eric Reubelt of Pawcatuck (16th, 20:18) and Connor McWilliams of Pawcatuck (17th, 20:21).
Other top local women were Emiline McKeown (31st overall, 21:38), Shelly Rivera of Mystic (44th, 22:50), Peyton Vanderstreet (50th, 23:38), Kaitlyn Kumpf of North Stonington (54th, 23:57), Sophie Richichi of North Stonington (55th, 23:59), Tina Stanford of Stonington (56th, 24:06), Melanie Diamanti of Pawcatuck (60th, 24:21), Carol Ann Gray of Pawcatuck (64th, 24:56) and Kim Ohnemus of Westerly (69th, 25:15).
There were 190 finishers.
The race benefits programming and operations at Stonington Free Library.
— Ken Sorensen
