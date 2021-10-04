WESTERLY — Chris Garvin of South Kingstown topped the field in the Wahaneeta 5K Trail Race on Sunday.
Garvin covered the 3.1-mile course in 19:49.
Hopkinton's Nick Alge was second among the 49 finishers in 20:55.
Ledyard's Laura Asbury was the top female runner, placing 10th in 25:18.
Other local males in the top 15 were Jeff Walker, Westerly (third, 21:04), Tommy Bousquet, Westerly (fifth, 22:23), Kevin Halter, Stonington (eighth, 24:13) and Justin Pearce, North Stonington (11th, 25:23).
The top five local females were Heather Alge, Hopkinton (18th, 29:09), Sheilia Beattie, Westerly (20th, 29:49), Carol Ann Gray, Pawcatuck (26th, 30:30), Lori Iskander, Charlestown (33rd, 33:19) and Meriden Alge, Hopkinton (34th, 34:54).
The race is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
