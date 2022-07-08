WESTERLY — Former Westerly High All-Stater Randi Burr established a new female course record in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run Series 5K on Wednesday.
Burr completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:55. The previous record was held by Laura Brustolon (17:59, 2011).
Eileen Lassek was the second female runner in 23:30, followed by Whitney Rodgers in 24:45.
Jake Serra was the first male finisher in 17:46. Sebastian Reisch was second in the same time and Jeff Walker was third in 18:36.
The top three boys in the ⅓-mile children's race were Luke West (1:53), Noah Leitz (2:13) and Tyler Cormier (2:15). The top three girls were Stella Capalbo (1:58), Graysen Maynard (2:18) and Taylor Maynard (2:32).
The event had 93 finishers.
The Fun Run takes place each Wednesday through Aug. 3 and starts on Collins Avenue near the back parking lot of the Pleasant View Inn. The children's race starts at 6 p.m. followed by the adult race. Pre-registration is required once for the season and it is free. Participants must check in each week at the registration table.
The Fun Run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
