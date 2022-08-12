WESTERLY — Jake Serra and Kaya West finished first in their respective divisions in the 27th annual Bottone Mile on Wednesday night.
Serra, who graduated from Westerly High in June, finished first in a time of 4:35.8. West, who is entering her senior year at Westerly, was the first female finisher in 5:35.7.
The event attracted a record 90 finishers.
The next four male runners were Matthew Walker, Westerly (4:39.7), Adrian Massie, Newport (4:42.1), Erick Kirchoff, Newport (4:45.5) and Maruti Kolluru, Middletown (5:03.2).
The next four female finishers were Cali West (5:41.9), Haley Knox, Bristol, Connecticut (6:08.5), Shara Bousquet, Westerly (6:25.6) and Peyton Vanderstreet, Pawcatuck (6:32.7).
The event is conducted by the Westerly Track and Athletic Club.
The race honors Nick Bottone Jr., a local runner and race official, and his father, Nick Bottone Sr., an avid golfer and league champion at Winnapaug Country Club.
