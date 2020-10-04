WESTERLY — Ashaway's Justin Bentley was the top local finisher in the Town of Westerly Run for the Pumpkins 4.9-mile road race on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Bentley posted a time of 33:55, which was good for eighth place. Jason Reilly of East Greenwich won the race in 31:52.
Melanie Connelly of Hope Valley was the top local female finisher, placing 24th overall (51:15). Groton's Erin Hub was the first female runner across the line, placing 21st in 48:47.
The next four local male finishers were Jeff Walker, Westerly (ninth, 34:15), Nick Alge, Hopkinton (10th, 36:10), Joshua Laurent, Mystic (11th, 36:35) and Jonathan Hammett, Carolina (12th, 36:36).
Other local female finishers were Heather Alge, Hopkinton (25th, 51:16), Elizabeth Marchetti, Pawcatuck (32nd, 57:20) and Dorothy Kearney, Westerly (34th, 59:00).
The race had 37 finishers.
In the 3.1-mile race, Westerly's Owen McLaughlin was second in 21.40. Jared Gruczka of Carolina was third in 21:35 and Brandon Tallardy of Westerly took fourth (24:09).
Corey Hebert of New Bedford, Mass., won the race in 20:15.
Cali West of Westerly was the top local female runner, finishing sixth in 24:43. Peyton Pietraszka of Westerly placed 11th (25:52) and Kaya West of Westerly finished 13th (27:00).
The race had 39 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
