CHARLESTOWN — Old Lyme's Brendan Atkins topped the field in the 8-mile Li'l Rhody Runaround at Burlingame State Park on Sunday.
Atkins completed the course in 48:35, just six seconds ahead of Brian Coye (48:41), of Manchester, Connecticut.
Westerly's Jeff Walker was the first local runner across the line, placing fourth in 50:20 among the 152 finishers.
Kassandra Spitler, of Middletown, was the first female finisher, placing 10th in 55:08. Mystic's Jennifer Massengale was the first local female finisher, finishing 47th in 1:07.13.
The next four local male finishers were Nick Alge, Hopkinton (sixth, 51:59), Justin Bentley, Ashaway (seventh, 52:30), Jonathan Hammett, Charlestown (eighth, 54:23), and Thomas McLaughlin, Westerly (ninth, 54:46).
The next four local female finishers were Shelly Rivera, Mystic (52nd, 1:07.42), Sarah Parker, North Stonington (63rd, 1:10.43), Emily Lynch, Hope Valley (69th, 1:11.21), and Heather Alge, Hopkinton (73rd, 1:12.19).
In the 4-mile race, Westerly's Tommy Bousquet placed first in 25:37. Brinik Erickson, of Kingston, was second among the 54 finishers in 25:59.
Westerly's Shara Delene Bousquet was the top female finisher, placing fifth in 29:05.
The next four local male finishers were Jonny Eckel, Westerly (fourth, 27:30), Thomas Olendorf, Mystic (sixth, 29:42), Robert Burdick, Westerly (16th, 34:24), and Paul Gray, Pawcatuck (36:13).
The next four local female finishers were Alana Olendorf, Mystic (seventh, 30:00), Meriden Alge, Hopkinton (12th, 33:34), Kathleen Leggett, Bradford (22nd, 36:44), and Alexia McCabe, Charlestown (41st, 45:23).
The event was sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.