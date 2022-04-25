WESTERLY — Westerly’s Tommy Bousquet topped the field in the annul Clamdigger 5-mile road race on Sunday.
Bousquet completed the course that starts and ends on Atlantic Avenue at the Westerly Town Beach in 29:49.
Nick Alge of Hopkinton was second in 30:10. Rounding out the top five were David Goodrich, North Haven, Connecticut (30:40), Matt Sweeney, Westerly (31:11) and Jeffrey Vuono, Westerly (31:16).
Linda Spooner of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, was the first female runner across the line, placing sixth in (31:42).
The next four female finishers were Lauren Lapierre, Coventry (ninth, 35:14), Sarah Flynn, West Mystic (10th, 36:40), Shelly Rivera, Mystic (11th, 38:01) and Kelly Powers, Westerly (16th, 39:22).
Other local runners in the top 30 were Jeff Anderson, Mystic (13th, 38:07); Brian Menard, Westerly (17th, 39:33); Sophie Zichich, North Stonington (40:00); Steven Lathrop, Westerly (22nd, 40:33); Carol Ann Gray, Pawcatuck (24th, 40:57); Gabe Panciera, Ashaway (28th, 41:53); Daniel Lathrop, Westerly (29th, 42:10); and Heather Alge, Hopkinton (30th, 42:17).
The event, which is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club, had 58 finishers.
Westerly’s Jeff Walker finished first in the 5K portion of the event. Walker completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:00.
Rounding out the top five were John Anderson, Providence (19:04), Jonny Eckel, Westerly (19:56), Jeremy Noessel, Wyoming (21:31) and Victor Rivera, Mystic (21:36).
Norrth Stonington’s Kaitlyn Kump was the first female runner across the line, placing seventh in 22:18.
The next four female finishers were Marcy Withington, East Lyme (ninth, 22:45); Amy Arruda, Pawcatuck (10th, 23:40); Claire Leatham, Wyoming (12th, 24:19); and Renae Wetzel, New London (13th, 25:39).
The race had 56 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
