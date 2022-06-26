WARWICK — In an effort to streamline the process when RIIL student-athletes elect to transfer to another member school, an online tracking system is being implemented with the hope that it goes live in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
This addition to the high school sports landscape was one of several topics brought to the attention of the Principals’ Committee on Athletics at its June 20 meeting.
Previously, those wishing to transfer would download a form from the interscholastic league office. The two schools pertaining to the student-athlete — the one he/she is planning to leave along with the school they’re planning to attend — would manually fill out their appropriate parts of the paperwork before sending the correspondence back to the RIIL.
Moving forward, athletic directors can enter the system used for eligibility, click on the corresponding student-athlete, and enter all pertinent information that would automatically go to the next school.
“This is going to be a time-saving tool for schools,” said Mike Lunney, RIIL executive director.
In other topics covered by the PCOA:
• Working with the RIIL’s Sports Medicine Committee, the league will be looking to identify schools to receive a wet bulb globe thermometer that figures to come in handy during those late August/early September days when high school fall teams are practicing. Back in February, the NFHS Foundation announced a grant program to distribute 5,000 wet bulb globe thermometers to high schools across the country.
“Let’s get them in the hands of the people who need them,” Lunney said.
In a nutshell, the wet bulb thermometer will allow coaches to take precautions in the event the heat index reaches an intolerable level.
• The contract with PlayVS has expired. The interscholastic league is currently exploring new ways that would allow for eSports to continue.
• In an effort to make sure teams don’t circumnavigate the game cap, language to the RIIL rule pertaining to the definition of a scrimmage has been more clearly defined. In the future, a scrimmage should be recognized as a controlled practice among any number of schools that is supervised by coaches and does not meet any game requirements. Officials may be present for safety purposes, but teams may not wear game uniforms. Activity between teams must be broken into controlled practice segments for coaching and instruction purposes only.
• The date for the inaugural RIIL/CIAC high school basketball event has been set for Dec. 27 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Four Rhode Island teams (two boys, two girls) will take the court against teams from Connecticut in a one-day showcase event that has the potential to expand to include 3-point and slam dunk contests along with a Unified Basketball game.
• The PCOA board unanimously (11-0) passed a recommendation from the RIIAAA to only subdivide using the snake method as opposed to breaking off based on geography. The change to how subdivisions are arranged will take effect for the 2022-23 winter sports season.
