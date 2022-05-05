WESTERLY — Westerly High senior Jake Serra has received a Distinguish Achievement Award from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.
Each year the league recognizes outstanding seniors who excel in the classroom as well as in multiple sports. Candidates must also demonstrate strong leadership and good citizenship within their school and communities, according to an email from Carolyn Thornton of the RIIL.
The league selects a student-athlete of the year and recognizes others with the Distinguish Achievement awards. Serra was one of eight student-athletes to be recognized.
Serra is ranked sixth in his class with a 4.54 GPA. He has maintained high honors with distinction during his time at the school and has been an All-State performer in cross country and indoor and outdoor track.
He has served as class president the last three years, president of the National Honor Society and chairman of the school improvement team.
Additionally, he has mentored students at Dunn's Corners School, assisted with cleanup at the Westerly Town Beach and volunteered at Westerly Track & Athletic Club races.
“Jacob Serra is the leader every team needs, every coach wants and every AD loves,” Westerly athletic director Jamey Vetelino wrote in his nomination of Serra. “His dedication to his sport is unrivaled. He supports teammates and classmates at other events, and he represents the school in public settings regularly with class.
"Westerly Athletics is a better program because of him and his ability to lead others.”
Nina Cillino was also nominated by Westerly. Cillino earned All-Division honors in soccer. She has also been All-Division and All-Class in indoor and outdoor track. Cillino is also a member of the school's dance team. She has been a captain for the soccer, track and dance teams.
Cillino has mentored students at Dunn's Corners School and organized and served weekly pasta dinners. She ranked eighth in her class with a GPA of 4.49.
Chariho High's nominees were Anna LaCroix and Cole Rinne.
LaCroix was was an All-division performer in track and cross country. She served as a captain for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams. LaCroix has a weighted GPA of 4.77 and is ranked fourth in the graduating class.
Rinne was an All-Division and All-Class performer in cross country and indoor track.
He has a weighted GPA of 4.30 and is ranked 27th in the graduating class.
— Keith Kimberlin
