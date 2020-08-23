PAWTUCKET — Tristan Casas will never play a game for the Pawtucket Red Sox. The 20-year-old highly-touted prospect won’t be able to say that he’s never been to McCoy Stadium.
Casas was at McCoy on Thursday, the same day the Red Sox officially announced he had been added to the club’s player pool. Listed by Boston as an infielder who can play both corner spots, Casas was spotted fielding grounders at third base and taking batting practice prior to the daily simulated game.
Casas did not participate in Thursday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
His addition to the player mix at McCoy speaks to Boston's desire to expose the youngster to advanced pitching after the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season robbed him and countless others of valuable development time. Casas was looking at his second full season in pro ball before the pandemic struck.
Like pitchers Jay Groome and Bryan Matta, the time that Casas spends at McCoy holds the potential to serve him well down the road.
“Many things go into these decisions and timing, but with a good chunk of the alternate site schedule remaining, we wanted to get Tristan up here,” Red Sox Vice President/Player Development Ben Crockett said in an email. “He’ll get great exposure to upper-level pitching and hand-on instruction of our staff as he continues his physical and fundamental progression.”
Last year, Casas appeared in 118 games for Single-A Greenville and two for High-A Salem. Between the two levels, he belted 20 home runs and drove in 81 rusn while posting a slash line of .256/.350/.480. In 500 plate appearances, he struck out 118 times and drew 56 walks.
Selected as a 2019 Single-A South Atlantic League mid-season and postseason All-Star, the left-handed Casas ranked second in the league with 49 extra-base hits. At 19 years old last season, Casas became the first Red Sox minor leaguer to hit 20 home runs in a season — all before turning 20 — since Xander Bogaerts in 2012.
Defensively last season at Greenville, Casas saw time in 94 games at first base. He appeared in eight games at third base.
The Red Sox selected the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Casas out of a Florida high school with their first round pick (26th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft. His first foray in pro ball was limited to two games after he tore a ligament in his thumb while making a diving play in the field. The injury required surgery.
Casas is ranked by Baseball America as Boston's No. 1 prospect, and the No. 75 prospect in baseball. SoxProspects.com also rates him as the organization’s top prospect.
Per SoxProspects, seven of the organization’s Top-10 prospects are currently working out at McCoy. The list includes infielder Jeter Downs (No. 2), Mata (No. 3), infielder Bobby Dalbec (No. 5), outfielder Jarren Duran (No. 7), Groome (No. 8), and pitcher Tanner Houck (No. 10).
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
