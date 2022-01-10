Pond View Junior League
Jan. 8-9
Flight 1
Alex Rindell def. Maddie Gonzalez, 10-5.
Dominick Lombard def. Matt Turrisi, 8-5.
Camden Kelly def. Mia Lewandowski, 9-8 (4).
Robbie Wade def. Misha Lewandowski, 10-9.
Flight 2
Abi Oxley def. Kylee Whelan, 9-5.
Emily Fulling def. Phoebe Hodnett, 10-8.
Flight 3
Erica Nyberg def. Marcella Hamm, 10-1.
Rocco Grasso def. Virginia Royce, 6-5 (4).
Flight 4
Margie Oxley def. Brock Crowley, 9-8.
Ruby Bigda def. Lily Jackson, 10-4.
Marin Roman def. Mathew Palmer, 10-5.
Flight 5
Sakura Downing def. James Blakeney, 10-4.
Donnie Gardner def. Ben Kisilywicz, 9-4.
Molly Owren def. Jocelyn Slocum, 9-7.
Mixed Flight
Zach Brandies def. Avery Rindell, 9-6.
Prosper Lin def. Sam Brandies, 10-5.
Aaron Fulling def. Catherine Cindrich, 10-1.
Shelley Bigda def. Grace Hall, 10-2.
Faith Owren def. Everett McGugan, 10-2.
Maddie Mattitucci def. Gwendolyn McGugan, 10-5.
Candace Zangari def. Samantha, Harris 10-5.
Ivy Cote def. Elliot Roman, 10-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.