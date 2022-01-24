POND VIEW JUNIOR LEAGUE RESULTS
JAN. 22-23
Flight 1
Dominick Lombard def. Rhys Urbec, 7-5.
Maddie Gonzalez def. Mia Lewandowski, 8-4.
Alex Rindell def. Misha Lewandowski, 10-2.
Cam Crook def. Noah Dussault, 8-4.
Camden Kelly def. Matt Turrisi, 10-5.
Flight 2
Cooper Beck def. Emily Fulling, 8-7.
Elliot Roman def. Maddie Mattitucci, 10-6.
Phoebe Hodnett def. Marcella Hamm, 8-5.
Hayes Goodman def. Aaron Montoya, 9-7.
Flight 3
Aaron Fulling def. Erica Nyberg, 10-7.
Aaron Fulling def. Candace Zangari, 10-4.
Olivia Soucy def. Margie Oxley, 7-6 (3).
Flight 4
Marin Roman def. Brock Crowley, 10-9.
Mallorey Clark def. Ruby Bigda, 9-7.
Prosper Lin def. Catherine Cindrich, 10-1.
Donnie Gardner tied Lily Jackson, 8-8.
Faith Owren def. Grace Hall, 10-2.
Flight 5
Maeve LaPlante def. Jocelyn Slocum, 10-9.
Sakura Downing def. Ben Kisilywicz, 8-4.
James Blakeney def. Molly Owren, 10-6.
Mixed Flight
Mathew Palmer def. Sam Brandies, 8-3.
Marina Lewandowski def. Gwendolyn McGugan, 10-6.
Ivy Cote def. Abi Oxley, 9-5.
