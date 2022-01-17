POND VIEW JUNIOR LEAGUE RESULTS
Saturday, Sunday
Flight 1
Matt Turrisi def. Rhys Urbec, 9-4.
Derek Chen def. Dominick Lombard, 10-3.
Joel Henry def. Ivy Cote, 10-6.
Camden Kelly def. Alex Rindell, 10-6.
Flight 2
Abi Oxley def. Phoebe Hodnett, 10-3.
Cooper Beck def. Elliot Roman, 10-8.
Flight 3
Candace Zangari def. Avery Rindell, 10-7.
Flight 4
Margie Oxley def. Erica Nyberg, 7-4.
Brock Crowley def. Prosper Lin, 9-7.
Ruby Bigda def. Catherine Cindrich, 10-7.
Faith Owren def. Shelley Bidga, 10-3.
Flight 5
Sakura Downing def. Sam Brandies, 10-4.
James Blakeney def. Maeve LaPlante, 10-6.
Grace Hall def. Donnie Gardner, 10-6.
Mixed Flight
Aaron Montoya def. Zach Brandies, 9-6.
Maddie Gonzalez def. Emily Fulling, 10-0.
Mathew Palmer def. Everett McGugan, 10-4.
Gwendolyn McGugan def. Marin Roman, 10-4.
Lily Jackson def. Jocelyn Slocum, 10-5.
